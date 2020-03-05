Play

Charles was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 23-year-old was among five other pitchers removed from the Athletics' spring training Thursday. Charles is coming off an encouraging end to the 2019 season, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 14.1 innings for Double-A Midland.

