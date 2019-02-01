Wang received an invitation to the Athletics' major-league spring training, Melissa Lockard of the Athletic reports.

Wang spent the 2018 season in Korea with the NC Dinos and was previously with the Brewers. The left-hander is still only 26, but struggled over eight appearances in 2017 as a situational lefty, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 1.1 innings.

