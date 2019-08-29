The Athletics designated Wang for assignment Thursday.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Sheldon Neuse, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of the Athletics' game against the Royals. Before being demoted to Triple-A earlier this month, Wang made 20 relief appearances for the big club this season, posting a 3.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 27 innings.

