Wang was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Wang will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for prospect A.J. Puk, who is expected to join the big club ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees. Across 27 innings with the big club this season, Wang owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB.

