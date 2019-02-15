Athletics' Wei-Chung Wang: Suffers leg strain
Wang has a minor leg strain and won't participate in Friday's throwing session, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wang signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics at the start of February but will have to wait to get his first throws in at spring training. The injury doesn't appear overly concerning as the 26-year-old attempts to earn a roster spot with Oakland.
