Lin gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings Thursday in his first start for Double-A Midland.

The Taiwanese lefty doesn't turn 20 until November, so just the fact he reached Double-A this season is quite the accomplishment. Lin is best known for his potentially plus command/control, as most public scouting services don't grade any of his pitches as plus. His fastball, changeup and curveball all get average or better grades, so Lin is on track to be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter in the majors. All told, he has a 3.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 111:20 K:BB and 32.7 percent groundball rate in 83.2 innings across Single-A, High-A and Double-A in his first pro season.