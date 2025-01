The Athletics designated Klein for assignment Friday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jose Leclerc, who was signed Friday. Klein, who was acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline as part of the return for Lucas Erceg, allowed nine runs with a 7:6 K:BB over 7.1 innings in his first go-round in the majors in 2024. However, the big righty throws hard and has 30.4 percent strikeout rate at the minor-league level, so he figures to draw some interest via trade or waivers.