Athletics' Will Toffey: Out with dislocated shoulder

Toffey was placed on the 7-day DL at Stockton with a dislocated his left shoulder, TheAthletic.com reports.

Toffey is known more for his glove than his bat, but he was hitting .281 with a .809 OPS before the injury. He'll likely be sidelined several weeks.

