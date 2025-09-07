Athletics' Willie MacIver: Filling in for resting Langeliers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacIver will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Angels.
With top backstop Shea Langeliers resting for the day game, MacIver will receive a turn behind the plate. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 5, MacIver has gone just 3-for-28 (.107 average) with four RBI, two runs and a stolen base in eight games.
