Athletics' Wilmer Font: Added to active roster
Font was added to Athletics' 25-man roster Thursday.
Font will join the A's for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Dodgers earlier in the week. The 27-year-old compiled an unsightly 11.32 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 10.1 innings with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment and subsequently traded to Oakland. He should work in middle relief during his time with the big club.
