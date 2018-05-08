Font allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Monday. He also recorded four strikeouts.

The quartet of whiffs were about the only positive for Font in his 72-pitch outing, his second since joining the Athletics via trade from the Dodgers. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed a total of eight earned runs -- including four home runs -- over the 4.2 innings encompassing that pair of appearances, and he's been taken deep a jaw-dropping nine times in 15 frames this season. Given the extent of his struggles, Font is essentially untouchable for fantasy purposes at present, and it remains to be seen how long manager Bob Melvin opts to even keep him at the major-league level.