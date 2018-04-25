Font was traded to the Athletics from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Logan Salow, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment after an awful start to the season, and it seems Oakland saw something it liked in his brief action in the big leagues. It's unclear if Font will report to the majors again any time soon, though his upside is limited to that of a middle reliever even if he can crack Oakland's active roster.