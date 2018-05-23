Athletics' Wilmer Font: Designated for assignment
Font was designated for assignment Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Font was designated for assignment after accruing an ugly 14.85 ERA and 2.55 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings during his short stint with the Athletics. He'll head to the waiver wire and will be sent to the minors if not claimed by another team.
