Font allowed three earned runs on three solo home runs over two innings in a loss to the Astros on Saturday. He also recorded three strikeouts.

Just acquired from the Dodgers via trade on Wednesday, Font had a nightmarish Athletics debut. The 27-year-old right-hander saw George Springer and Jose Altuve take him deep in back-to-back at-bats to open his outing, and he subsequently surrendered a third solo blast to Marwin Gonzalez in his second and final frame. The forgettable performance was an extension of what has been a dreadful start to Font's 2018 season, one that's seen him give up multiple earned runs in five of seven appearances and a whopping eight homers overall.