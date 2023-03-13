The Athletics reassigned Pozo to minor-league camp Monday.
Pozo joined the Athletics on a minor-league deal in December after he had spent the first 10 seasons of his professional career in the Rangers organization. The 25-year-old backstop appeared in 21 games at the big-league level in 2021 but played exclusively at Triple-A Round Rock in 2022, slashing .320/.352/.474 across 267 plate appearances. Pozo is expected to serve as organizational catching depth for the Athletics at Triple-A Las Vegas during the upcoming campaign.