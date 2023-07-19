Pozo, who went 5-for-6 with four RBI and two runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Tuesday, owns a .316 average and .859 OPS across 180 plate appearances over 42 games with the Aviators.

Pozo has had the good fortune of playing in the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League for three seasons now, dating back to his time at Round Rock when he was with the Rangers organization. In fairness, the 26-year-old backstop has been impressive at the plate in most of his minor-league stops -- as well as in a 77-plate-appearance big-league stint back in 2021 -- during a professional career that dates back to 2016. However, with Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom at the big-league level, Pozo remains on the farm despite the current IL stints of veteran backups Manny Pina (wrist) and Carlos Perez (thumb).