Pozo signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Saturday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Pozo spent all of last season with Triple-A Las Vegas and put together a solid campaign, slashing .306/.338/.523 with 18 homers and 81 RBI. The 26-year-old backstop isn't listed on Oakland's 40-man roster, but Pozo could work his way back into the majors if he keeps hitting and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom continue to struggle in the bigs.