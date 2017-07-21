Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Hits bench Friday

Alonso is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.

The 30-year-old renaissance of a season continues, as he kept the good times rolling by going 2-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's series finale. However, Alonso will head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Steven Matz taking the hill for New York. Ryon Healy will take over at first base in his stead.

