Athletics' Yonder Alonso: On base thrice Wednesday
Alonso went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.
Although his current .235 average in July qualifies as his lowest monthly figure in that category, Alonso has still racked up four home runs after hitting only three in all of June. The veteran first baseman also boasts a .365 wOBA over the 61 plate appearances he's seen during the month, but his newfound power this season has come with one drawback -- after sporting no higher than a 13.9 percent strikeout rate in any major-league stint over the prior five seasons, Alonso is whiffing at a 24.1-percent clip in 2017.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Kicks off second half with home run•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Ropes pair of singles in All-Star homecoming•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Hits 20th home run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Slugs pair of homers Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...