Athletics' Yonder Alonso: On base thrice Wednesday

Alonso went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Although his current .235 average in July qualifies as his lowest monthly figure in that category, Alonso has still racked up four home runs after hitting only three in all of June. The veteran first baseman also boasts a .365 wOBA over the 61 plate appearances he's seen during the month, but his newfound power this season has come with one drawback -- after sporting no higher than a 13.9 percent strikeout rate in any major-league stint over the prior five seasons, Alonso is whiffing at a 24.1-percent clip in 2017.