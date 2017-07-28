Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Friday's lineup

Alonso is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alonso receives a day off after starting the past six days, as manager Bob Melvin chose to employ a heavy right-handed hitting lineup with southpaw Jaime Garcia on the hill for Minnesota. In his place, Ryon Healy draws the start at first.

