Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Saturday's lineup
Alonso is out of Saturday's lineup against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alonso is hitting just .215 with six home runs over his last 149 at-bats, so his bat has really cooled off after a hot first two months. Ryon Healy will start at first base and hit fifth.
