Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Alonso is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Joe Salvatore of KCBS Radio reports.

He has started every game this month, but will take a seat against lefty Blake Snell. Ryon Healy will start at first base and hit third.

