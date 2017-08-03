Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Takes seat again

Alonso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Alonso will take a seat for the second straight game as manager Bob Melvin chooses to go with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Ty Blach. With no DH available, Ryan Healy will slide over to first base in place of Alonso.

