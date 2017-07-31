Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Walks off with 22nd homer
Alonso went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-inning win over Minnesota.
Alonso was the hero in this one, breaking a 5-5 tie in walk-off fashion with a solo home run. He had also produced a fourth-inning RBI double to kick off Oakland's comeback from a five-run deficit. Despite failing to hit one since July 14 until this game, the first baseman still has a career-high 22 home runs after failing to crack double-digits in any of his previous campaigns.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Hits bench Friday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: On base thrice Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Kicks off second half with home run•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Ropes pair of singles in All-Star homecoming•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...