Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Walks off with 22nd homer

Alonso went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-inning win over Minnesota.

Alonso was the hero in this one, breaking a 5-5 tie in walk-off fashion with a solo home run. He had also produced a fourth-inning RBI double to kick off Oakland's comeback from a five-run deficit. Despite failing to hit one since July 14 until this game, the first baseman still has a career-high 22 home runs after failing to crack double-digits in any of his previous campaigns.