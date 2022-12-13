Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Athletics, the team announced Tuesday.
Hernandez was claimed off waivers by the A's last month. The 24-year-old sports just a .521 OPS over 55 major league games.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonny Hernandez: Claimed by Oakland•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Shut down with calf strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Recalled by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Sent to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Recalled by Diamondbacks•