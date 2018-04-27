Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Activated from bereavement list
Petit (bereavement) will be available for Friday's game against the Astros.
Petit returns to Oakland's bullpen after being placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. Over 12 appearances this season, Petit has logged a 2.51 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with an 8:0 K:BB. Additionally, the club recalled Danny Coulombe from Triple-A Nashville and placed Ryan Buchter (shoulder) on the DL.
