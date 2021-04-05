Petit allowed an earned run on a solo home run and gave up an additional hit over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He did not record any walks or strikeouts.

Petit quickly logged a pair of appearances in the season-opening four-game set against the Astros, a pace that's customary for the veteran workhorse. Petit made a combined 154 appearances from 2018-19 before recording 26 in the abbreviated 2020 season, and he appears on track to once again be a high-volume source of holds in 2021 after tallying 52 over the last three campaigns.