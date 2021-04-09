Petit has fired two scoreless innings over his last two appearances, allowing a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts and his first win of the season over that span.

Petit saw action Tuesday and Wednesday against the Dodgers, and he recorded his first win of the campaign in the latter appearance by firing a scoreless 10th inning. The right-hander has already logged 4.1 innings, second among Athletics relievers behind Lou Trivino.