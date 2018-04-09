Petit fired a scoreless sixth inning in a 6-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday, recording one strikeout.

Two nights prior, Petit had been touched up by the Angels for two earned runs on five hits over an inning, so Sunday's outing was an encouraging follow-up appearance. The veteran right-hander made the Opening Day roster with a dominant spring in which he generated an 0.82 ERA over eight appearances, and although he's proven a bit more hittable so far in the regular season, he's now generated scoreless efforts in four of his first six outings.