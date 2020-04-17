Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Candidate for setup role
Petit is a candidate to assume primary right-handed setup duties this season, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
Lou Trivino, who recorded 18 holds but also blew five save chances during a 2019 season in which he posted a 5.25 ERA, would be the preferred bridge to closer Liam Hendriks. However, a 9.00 ERA this spring across six innings didn't lend any credence to the notion Trivino's figured out his issues, so Hickey notes the Athletics could well be on the hunt for another right-handed eighth-inning option to start the 2020 campaign. Petit, who's generated a 12-6 record, 2.86 ERA and 45 holds across his first two seasons in Oakland, is one prime candidate. Petit handled an AL-high 80 appearances last season and also logged three scoreless Cactus League outings before spring training was suspended.
