Petit (1-0) pitched a perfect fifth inning with one strikeout to earn the win Sunday versus the Angels.

Athletics starter Mike Fiers made it through only four innings, allowing Petit to become the pitcher of record with his fifth-inning appearance. The 35-year-old Petit is likely to remain in middle relief for much of 2020, but he could be valuable in deeper fantasy formats if he can maintain stable ratios and decent strikeout counts.