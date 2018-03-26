Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Continues strong spring Sunday
Petit lowered his spring ERA to 0.82 by firing 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He allowed a hit and also recorded a strikeout.
He's been mowing them down all spring, as he's now allowed just four hits and a sole earned run over 11 innings across eight spring appearances while also compiling 13 strikeouts. Petit projects as a valuable right-handed bullpen option for manager Bob Melvin, following a resurgent 2017 during which he generated career bests in ERA (2.76), WHIP (0.95) and holds (14) over 60 appearances with the Angels.
More News
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Inks deal with Athletics•
-
Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Used in setup role Sunday•
-
Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Notches fourth save•
-
Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up save Sunday•
-
Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up win in relief•
-
Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Fails to convert six-out save•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...