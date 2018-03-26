Petit lowered his spring ERA to 0.82 by firing 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He allowed a hit and also recorded a strikeout.

He's been mowing them down all spring, as he's now allowed just four hits and a sole earned run over 11 innings across eight spring appearances while also compiling 13 strikeouts. Petit projects as a valuable right-handed bullpen option for manager Bob Melvin, following a resurgent 2017 during which he generated career bests in ERA (2.76), WHIP (0.95) and holds (14) over 60 appearances with the Angels.