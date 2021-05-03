Petit (4-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Orioles after pitching a scoreless eighth inning. He allowed one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.
Petit only needed 12 pitches (nine strikes) to deliver his ninth straight scoreless appearances, and the veteran reliever has given just two earned runs across 17.1 innings of work. He owns an impressive 1.04 ERA in that span.
