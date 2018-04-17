Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Expected to return Saturday
Petit (personal) is expected to return from the family medical emergency list Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Petit flew home to Venezuela on Tuesday to attend to a family matter. Manager Bob Melvin believes he'll be ready to pitch again Saturday against the Red Sox. The 33-year-old has allowed four earned runs over 12 innings of relief this season and currently sports a paltry 14 percent strikeout rate. On a positive note, he has yet to issue a walk this year.
