Petit (personal) is expected to return from the family medical emergency list Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Petit flew home to Venezuela on Tuesday to attend to a family matter. Manager Bob Melvin believes he'll be ready to pitch again Saturday against the Red Sox. The 33-year-old has allowed four earned runs over 12 innings of relief this season and currently sports a paltry 14 percent strikeout rate. On a positive note, he has yet to issue a walk this year.