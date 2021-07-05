Petit, who fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, now has four consecutive scoreless one-inning appearances.

The rubber-armed reliever has actually been in a nice groove since late May, leaving a brief, rare rocky stretch behind him by producing one save, seven holds, a 2.65 ERA and an 0.88 WHIP over the 17 innings covering his last 13 appearances. Petit's workload is as brisk as ever in his age-36 season, as with 41 appearances through the first three months-plus, he's on pace to exceed the career-high 80 he logged in 2019.