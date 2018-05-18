Petit (1-0) fired a scoreless 2.2 innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The veteran right-hander was able to get 10 outs on a scant 29 pitches, providing the Athletics with some valuable middle innings following Andrew Triggs' early exit from the game with a forearm nerve issue. Petit had a pair of rocky appearances earlier in May where he allowed multiple earned runs, but he's seemingly settling down -- factoring in Thursday's outing, he's yielded just one earned run over the eight innings encompassing his four subsequent trips to the mound.