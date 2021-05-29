Petit (7-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

Petit was optimally efficient, needing only 13 pitches to record his four outs and getting 10 of those offerings into the strike zone. The perfect outing was an excellent bounce-back effort for the veteran reliever, who allowed multiple earned runs for the third time in his last five appearances on Wednesday against the Mariners. Despite proving more hittable than a season ago, Petit is still rewarding fantasy managers with his seven victories, six holds, 3.21 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 26 appearances.