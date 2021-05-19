Petit (5-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Following an uncharacteristically shaky outing that nevertheless netted him his sixth hold of the season in his most recent appearance against the Twins on Saturday, Petit bounced right back with Tuesday's stellar effort. The veteran reliever is already within just two wins of tying his career-high mark of seven established back in 2018, with Tuesday's victory coming as a result of Ramon Laureano's game-winning sacrifice fly in the home half of the ninth.