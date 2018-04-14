Petit grabbed his first hold in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Friday but was charged with an earned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

The run on Petit's ledger -- in the form of Jean Segura -- crossed the plate on a Mitch Haniger three-run home run after the reliever had exited the game. Petit has been charged with four earned runs on seven hits over his last five outings, however, so he's still in the process of settling in during his first Athletics campaign.