Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs fourth win
Petit (4-3) fired 1.1 perfect innings to notch a win over the Royals on Thursday, recording a strikeout.
A meager nine pitches was all Petit needed to record four outs, giving him back-to-back perfect appearances after a pair of stumbles earlier in the month. Petit has still offered fantasy managers solid contributions in August despite a 5.06 ERA, as he's notched seven holds in addition to Thursday's win.
