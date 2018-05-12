Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs second hold Friday
Petit notched his second hold in a win over the Yankees on Friday, allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.
It was a welcome bounce back for the veteran, who'd allowed two earned runs on three hits two nights prior against the Astros, and five runs overall in his previous three appearances. Petit's ERA over his five May appearances still sits at an unsightly 7.50, but his experience and ability to shoulder a heavy workload figure to continue affording him plenty of opportunities as a setup option behind closer Blake Treinen.
