Petit (3-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, getting the final out of the seventh inning on six pitches.

It was a quick but productive fantasy night for the veteran reliever, as Petit was in the right place at the right time for a victory. The Athletics snapped a 5-5 tie in the top half of the eighth and held on for a two-run victory, making Petit the pitcher of record. The 36-year-old is already putting together one of his trademark high-volume, productive seasons, as he's now logged 6.2 innings across seven appearances and boasts a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over that span.