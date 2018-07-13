Petit (3-2) fired 2.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout during a win over the Astros on Thursday.

The veteran reliever held down the fort after a rocky four-plus innings from starter Trevor Cahill and bullpen mate Chris Hatcher, getting seven outs on an ultra-efficient 17 pitches. Petit's effectiveness allowed the Athletics to chip away at a 4-0 deficit, which ultimately resulted in a 6-4 comeback victory. Petit is heading into the All-Star break with some momentum, as he's now put together four consecutive scoreless outings of at least two innings while generating an 8:1 K:BB.