In anticipation of a heavy workload, Petit is preparing for the upcoming season in the same manner he did during his days as a starter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I run every day and run the stairs, working like how I used to do before starts," Petit said before Saturday's workout at the Coliseum. "I have to be ready for two or three innings so I'm working like a starter. Keeping my arm in shape by playing catch every day and long toss."

The veteran right-hander has logged 59 starts in a major-league career that dates back to 2006, and with manager Bob Melvin encouraging all his relievers to adopt a starting pitcher's mentality heading into the truncated season, Petit is drawing on his past experience. The 35-year-old is arguably one of the most prepared of the Athletics' relievers to log a multitude of multi-inning outings while members of the rotation build their arms up, considering he logged an AL-high 80 appearances last season and has pitched between 83 and 93 innings in each of the last three campaigns.