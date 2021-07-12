Petit, who secured his 16th hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday with a perfect eighth inning, garnered a hold in each of his last three appearances of the first half of the season.

The ageless right-hander wrapped up the first half of the season having logged an appearance in 45 of the Athletics' first 92 games, putting him on pace to surpass the career-high 74 he logged in first campaign in Oakland back in 2018. Petit has been especially effective since late June, allowing just one earned run and notching three holds across his last seven outings.