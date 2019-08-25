Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Implodes in loss Saturday
Petit (3-3) didn't record an out Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and taking the loss versus the Giants.
Petit entered with one out in the eighth inning and allowed three straight singles before A.J. Puk relieved him. Both of the runners Petit put on base came around to score as the Giants rallied for eight runs in the inning. The sloppy appearance balloons the right-hander's ERA to 3.15. He's now given up five runs over his last two appearances.
