Petit owns an 0-1 record, three holds, a 1.88 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP across 24 innings thus far this season.

The veteran reliever has been one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted and versatile bullpen assets, logging scoreless efforts in 17 of 21 appearances. Moreover, seven of his outings have been over an inning in length, including each of his last three. While there's virtually no chance for Petit to see any save chances, he should be able to continue seeing occasional hold opportunities.