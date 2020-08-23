Petit fired a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit in a loss to the Angels on Saturday, his fifth straight scoreless appearance.

The veteran right-hander only has a pair of strikeouts over the 3.2 innings covering that span, but he's also issued just one walk and is delivering his trademark brand of effective middle relief when called upon. The current stretch began after Petit suffered his first loss of the season against the Angels on Aug. 10, a game in which he surrendered what would turn out to be a game-winning home run to Mike Trout. Petit's fantasy value is most prevalent in formats that count holds, as he now has six on the campaign after garnering a career-high 29 in 2019.