Petit, who retired the only batter he faced in a win over the White Sox on Friday, has turned in scoreless efforts in 11 of his last 13 appearances.

The right-handed reliever has only allowed a pair of earned runs since June 15 while also notching a win and recording seven holds during that 13-inning span. Petit also continues to demonstrate career-best control, with the 16:1 K:BB he boasts over the aforementioned stretch serving as the latest evidence of such.