Petit agreed to a major-league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The signing is still pending a physical, but it appears the 33-year-old reliever will be heading to the Bay Area next season. Petit is coming off a career year, during which he compiled a 2.76 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 101:18 K:BB across 91.1 innings (60 games). While he's proven he can be trusted in high-leverage situations, Petit also has the ability to work multiple innings -- he's started at least one game in each of his 10 major-league seasons. Look for him to operate as one of Oakland's premier bullpen arms in 2018.