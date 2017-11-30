Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Inks deal with Athletics
Petit agreed to a major-league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The signing is still pending a physical, but it appears the 33-year-old reliever will be heading to the Bay Area next season. Petit is coming off a career year, during which he compiled a 2.76 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 101:18 K:BB across 91.1 innings (60 games). While he's proven he can be trusted in high-leverage situations, Petit also has the ability to work multiple innings -- he's started at least one game in each of his 10 major-league seasons. Look for him to operate as one of Oakland's premier bullpen arms in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...